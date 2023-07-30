Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Commissioner Forms ‘Project Cell,’ Lists Out Its Priorities

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh formed the ‘project cell’ comprising additional commissioner Ashish Pathak and 17 officers and employees and held the first meeting on Saturday.

Singh while addressing the meeting of the newly formed project cell said that this cell of the UMC will have important responsibilities related to city development. Action related to major construction and development works of the UMC will be done through this cell. The UMC Commissioner directed that the project cell should observe and inspect the current status of the prevailing construction and development works and ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated time.

Along with this, it will be the responsibility of the project cell to speed up the completion of all such large projects provided in the UMC budget, which are still in the approval or tender process or in which no action has been taken yet.

He also said that works like the Daulatganj Vegetable Market, Kavelu Karkhana, Guru Nanak Market, Fazalpura Complex, Swimming Pool, Dussehra Maidan Stadium and KD Gate widening should be kept on the priority list of the project cell.

