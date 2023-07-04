Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Comm Hunts Two Birds With One Stone

UMC |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh inspected the temple areas of Kaal Bhairav, Siddhavat and Garhkalika on Monday and took stock of various arrangements, especially the cleaning system. Officers were called on the spot and queries were made on the irregularities found.

On inspection, he found that the cleanliness of the temple areas and approach roads is not satisfactory. He stayed in the Kaal Bhairav area for about an hour and called deputy-commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, zonal officer Manoj Rajwani, health in-charge Mohit Mishra along with inspectors.

He sought clarification from the officers on the actual situation of the site, but unable to get satisfactory answers from any of the officers, he ordered to stop two increments of sub-engineer in-charge of health Mohit Mishra and to remove area inspector Anil Ghavri. Expressing displeasure, Sanjesh Gupta and Manoj Rajwani were warned to behave.

