Madhya Pradesh: Muharram observed

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): On Friday, the 10th night of Muharram, Tajiye were taken out of the Imambara.

People came to the city as well as the surrounding rural area to see the unique carvings. There was a crowd outside the Imambaras till late in the night and the devotees celebrated.

The police managed the show with distinction. The policemen deployed in the area advised people to perform ziyarat in compliance with distancing.

Due to Covid-19 protocol prayers were performed only outside the Imambara. Tajiya Committee president Ghulam Makdoom Baba, his sons Hasnain Siddiqui and Septen Siddiqui went to every Imambara and sprinkled holy water on the Tajiyas.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:43 AM IST