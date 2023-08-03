Madhya Pradesh: ‘Mobilise Yourself To Ensure BJP’s Victory’

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a divisional-level meet of BJP workers in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister and state convenor of BJP’s election management committee while addressing a meeting of BJP workers organised at Ujjain divisional office on Wednesday, said ‘Whenever you have entered the fray with determination and worked whole-heartedly, the party has won with a majority. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in a few months time. To win these elections, you will have to mobilise from now itself, only then our vision of taking the nation to its ultimate glory will be fulfilled.

He said that the Union and state governments of BJP have left no stone unturned in public welfare work. Madhya Pradesh government launched schemes like Ladli Laxmi, Ladli Behna, which increased the self-esteem of women. At the same time, the Union government also began many schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat, which brought welfare to the public.

Tomar said that BJP is such an organisation which stood shoulder to shoulder with the government and helped the public a lot during COVID-19. The workers of our party were engaged in the service of the needy. Our governments helped the needy in difficult times by providing medicines and provisions.

During the meeting, former additional collector Jagdish Chandra Borasi and Congress worker Rupam Vyas joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Tomar included them in the party wearing the party’s angwastram. The programme was conducted by Sanjay Agrawal.

