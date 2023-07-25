 Madhya Pradesh: Missing Youth’s Body Found Near Tracks, Suicide Suspected
Madhya Pradesh: Missing Youth's Body Found Near Tracks, Suicide Suspected

Injury marks were found on body’s head.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a missing youth was found on railway tracks near Kadcha on Sunday. He was identified as Pradyuman Shrivastava (27) of Suraj Nagar.

According to Narwar police station in-charge Sanjay Mandloi, the police were informed about a body lying on tracks between Kadcha and Vikram nagar. A team rushed to the spot. After being informed Pradyuman’s father and other relatives reached the spot. He was pursuing MTech in Bhopal and was also looking for job.

He said that Pradyuman had left home on Saturday for Freeganj and never returned. Worried family members informed the Mahakal police station.

Mahakal police too reached the spot. Injury marks were found on body’s head. Exact cause of death would be revealed by the post mortem report.

Sources said that a suicide note was also recovered from the body. In the letter the youth rued that he failed to live up to the aspirations of his family.

