Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Beat Up Shopkeeper In Ujjain, 4 Held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A goon along with his accomplices beat up a shopkeeper near KD Gate demanding money for liquor. The incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday and its video also went viral on social media platforms. The Jiwajiganj police station kept avoiding filing a report regarding the incident; however, when the functionaries of BJP and Hindu organisations approached the police station the case was finally registered.

The victim, Rajkumar Ranawat (32), a resident of Balai Bakhal, runs a paan masala stall near KD Gate. He told the police that accused Shahnawaz, a resident of Juna Somvariya, came to his shop and started asking for money for liquor. When he refused, he started using abusive language and started beating him.

Shahnawaz’s accomplices also came and started beating him. Meanwhile, Harish Motwani and Rahul Kahar came and intervened. While leaving, Shahnawaz said, "If you want to run a shop in my area, you will have to pay money. If you do not pay, I will kill you." Rajkumar got injuries on his left shoulder and neck. When he reached Jiwajiganj police station to register the report, the police did not register the report for a long time.

Later, with the intervention of Hindu organisation’s Pushpendra Jain, Kapil Kasera, corporator Gajendra Hirve and Sandeep Malviya the police registered the case. After the video of the fight went viral on social media platforms on Thursday, the police took action. CSP Sumit Agrawal said that four accused were arrested, including a minor. They were taken to KD Gate for verification. The police have arrested Shahnawaz, Sameer Khan, Sadiq Khan and a minor in the case of extortion.

Meanwhile, the Balai community, belonging to the Scheduled Caste category, involving Rajkumar Ranawat, expressed strong outrage over the incident. According to Ankit Malviya, under the leadership of the association’s president, Hajarilal Malviya, the agitated community members submitted a memorandum to SP Pradeep Sharma. They demanded the demolition of the houses of the accused person and taking action against them under the National Security Act (NSA).