Madhya Pradesh: Minister keeps sanitation workers waiting, delays felicitation by an hour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain bagged three awards under the Clean India initiative, the municipal corporation organised a program to honour the sanitation workers at Grand Hotel in Ujjain on Sunday. The program, which was slated to begin at 11 am but it got delayed due to the late arrival of Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav. The guests and sanitation workers at the event kept waiting under the stage for the arrival of the minister. The pandal also remained vacant.

Former mayor Meena Jaunwal and former corporation chairman Sonu Gehlot were present at the felicitation ceremony. The minister turned up 45 minutes late and the program eventually started at noon. Municipal commissioner Anshul Gupta delivered the welcome address and also expressed gratitude to the sanitation workers for their commendable work. Presiding over the program Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav expressed happiness on the achievement of the UMC and urged the sanitation workers to ensure that the city achieves number 1 rank in the cleanliness survey.

Property of tax defaulters may be attached

UMC is all set to take strict action against the property tax defaulters. Under the drive against the tax defaulters the property of the UMC may attach the properties of the defaulters. The UMC is reeling under financial crunch and outstanding property tax comprises a major chunk of its revenue. Municipal Commissioner Anshul Gupta shared this information with media persons that after the felicitation program on Sunday. He also informed that the work of recycling of material and clothes left at the ghats is also helping the UMC to generate revenue.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:47 AM IST