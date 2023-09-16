Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Guests take oath of cleanliness in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Friday cleared 25 proposals of the agenda.

While confirming the approval given by the Mayor in anticipation of MiC’s approval to the proposal related to road, drain, water supply and electrification under the widening of Imli Tiraha from KD Gate, the mayor also sought information about works done so far.

He said that the officers concerned should complete the work quickly. He suggested that work on the route be divided into three parts with one team taking care of one part.

Indian Cleanliness League inaugurated

Inaugurating Indian Cleanliness League on Friday, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that they were keen to make Ujjain number one through such events. He also sought citizens’ cooperation. Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, while shedding light on the programmes being organised under the Indian Swachhta League, expressed confidence of getting the league award by organising it effectively. The inauguration programme was also addressed by Satyanarayan Chauhan, member in-charge of sanitation department.