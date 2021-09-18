Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament meets Union minister over Ujjain-Jhalawar rail line

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Member of parliament Anil Firojia met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi and demanded laying of Ujjain-Jhalawar rail line and halts of over 2 dozen trains at railway stations across the Parliamentary constituency.

Halts of some trains at railway stations has been tweaked since first wave of Covid-19, while he raised a demand to provide halts of some trains which are currently passing through Ujjain.

Firojia told the minister that before the emergency there was a railway line, but during the emergency this line was uprooted. With the laying of this railway line, the distance between Indore and Delhi will be reduced. It will lead to economic prosperity and business.

MP said that the Veer Bhoomi train running between Ujjain-Chittorgarh should be run as per old schedule. He referred to the proposal sent by MPs of Ratlam Division in his letter.

He demanded a weekly train from Indore to Rameshwaram via Fateabad-Ujjain-Nagpur-Tirupati. He opined that it will help in developing tourist circuit by linking Mahakaleshwar-Omkareshwar-Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga. It will also connect Lord Vyaktesh Tirupati Devasthan to the Sandipani Ashram of Shri Krishna and Ma Ahilya, Indore.

