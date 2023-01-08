e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mayor Mukesh Tatwal visits ‘Meghdoot Van’ site, reviews parking lot work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Site engineers brief mayor about the provisions of the construction work of parking lot at the Meghdoot Van | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Sunday visited ‘Meghdoot Van’ site which is being developed as a parking lot for the devotees visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shri Mahakal Lok. The parking lot is coming up on the government land of Mannat Garden, located under the Hari Phatak Over-bridge, which was cleared of encroachment recently and transferred to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) by the district administration.

On the said land, which measures 2.31 hectares, a parking lot is being built by Smart City at a cost of Rs 11.36 crore. The parking lot name as Meghdoot Van, is being developed keeping in mind the increasing number of devotees visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Shri Mahakal Lok.

The Mayor was apprised of the action plan by the concerned consultant. The mayor was told that about 600 vehicles – including 466 four-wheelers, 09 buses, 220 bikes, 20 e-rickshaws can be parked at the Meghdoot Van.

While inspecting the site, the Mayor directed to ensure that arrangements are also made for toilets at the parking lot as well as a fresh room would also be constructed here as per the requirement.

