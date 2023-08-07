Madhya Pradesh: Mayor Felicitates BJP Corporators In Ujjain

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal presents a booklet highlighting his works and achievements before Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On completion of the first year of his tenure, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Sunday discussed the upcoming plan with the corporators in a meeting held at the mayor’s residence, seeking information about the work done by them and guided them by explaining how to get the work done. On this occasion, he also honoured all BJP corporators.

On this occasion, the mayor said that with the co-operation and guidance of all, the tenure of service and development has completed one year, although this is just the beginning of the development journey. During this one year, teachers, senior politicians, journalists, benevolent citizens and officials of the city gave guiding suggestions regarding the development of the city and solving problems, which he has tried to implement 100 per cent.

He said while continuing the journey of city development along with providing basic facilities to citizens, efforts have been made to take Ujjain city to the highest level in terms of cleanliness and beauty. In the last one year, along with the traditional work of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), efforts were also made to innovate. While visiting the Mahakal Temple, the mayor dedicated the account of his one year work at the feet of the deity.

Picture released by the Congress shows despite putting welcome boards, the mayor could not provide basic facilities to the devotees at Goverdhan Sagar during Shravan month | FP Photo

‘MAYOR COULD NOT FULFIL POLL PROMISE’

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal had one year of failure and he could not fulfil his election promises. The city could not be free from stray cattle, nor did the traffic ease. Even today, stray cattle were seen roaming on the roads, while the drivers are facing the problem of traffic bottlenecks every day. Mayor’s own budget of more than Rs 2 crore in 2022-23 has completely lapsed. When his own budget has lapsed, then how can he have a successful tenure? Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ravi Rai said that Rs 16 lakh was given to each corporator for development work and most of the tenders have gone vacant.

Considering the increasing number of devotees, the resources are insufficient. Budget of Rs 800 crore may have been passed for this year, but last year’s Rs 450 crore budget was not used and only salaries, electricity bills and garbage vehicles could be paid. Now tenders are going empty even in the budget of Rs 800 crore. If there is no meaning (read money) in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), then everything else is useless, Rai commented.

