Ujjain

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:54 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Married woman commits suicide

FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in Mahashakti Nagar late on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased Megha, 25, was living in her maternal house since Rakhi. She used to talk to Rahul, her husband every day. They have a daughter. As per reports, after a heated talk between the two on Wednesday she locked herself in a room and hanged herself.

The Madhav Nagar police informed her family members and asked her husband to hand over her mobile phone for further investigation. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said that they did not recover any suicide note and her body was sent to the District Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered and further probe is on.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:54 AM IST
