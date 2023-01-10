e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Manwantar awards presented to different talents in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Manwantar awards presented to different talents in Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Manwantar organisation organised Mathura Devi Vat Smriti Saraswat Samman ceremony at Abhirang Natya Griha, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

Pandit Shridhar Vyas was the chief guest, while Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma presided over the programme.

Santosh Supekar and Radha Kishan Wadia were special guests. Organisation’s patron Ramcharan Vat Premi and Yash Harishankar Vat also marked their presence. Manwantar Saraswat Samman was presented to talented student Charvi Mehta. Gracy Parmana was presented

Braille script teacher award, Malvi folk cultural art award was given to poetry promoter Maya Badheka Narayani and creator Meera Jain.

In the programme, the release of the short magazine Manvantar, a presentation of classical folk dance by Prafulla Harne’s group string music classes and classical and dance art institute was held. 

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the painting competition and exhibition of the Manwantar Art Contest.

