Madhya Pradesh: Man Stoned To Death In Pithampur

Pithampur (Mhow): A 44-year-old man, a resident of Rewa Hall, Kanchan Vihar Colony, was stoned to death near the forest at the edge of the colony, a short distance from his house. The deceased was identified as Bhola Soni, a labourer.

There were injury marks on his head, hands and legs and knife marks on his neck. The nature of his death prompted the police that he was stoned to death. The Bagdoon police registered a case against unknown people under Section 302 of the IPC.

The police said around 9 pm, Bhola told his family members that all of them would visit an acquaintance's place to attend his birthday party. The family members left early to attend the party. They waited for Bhola to join the party, but there was no sign of him till late night.

at his father not showing up, his son Sachin decided to inform the police. Since it was late at night, other family members also joined Sachin. Near the house at the end of the colony, they noticed a body lying there. The deceased was none other than Bhola.

Overcoming the initial shock, they informed the police. CSP Amit Mishra reached the spot with force and found marks of knife attack were visible on Bhola's head, hands, legs and neck. The clothes of the deceased were also stained with blood.

Police also found a stone stained with blood on the spot. Police believe that the murder was committed somewhere else and the body was dumped here. The Bagdoon police have deployed several teams to nab the killers. They are trying to trace the mobile calls of the deceased.