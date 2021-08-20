Madhya Pradesh: Man steals bike on pre-order, arrested

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip-off the Panwasa police have arrested a motorcycle thief who used to steal expensive bikes from the city on pre-order.

A bullet, KTM and Pulsar bikes have been recovered from the accused. His two aides are absconding.

One of the three accused had come to Maxiroad Udyogpuri to deliver the bike when he was arrested. He has confessed to stealing four motorcycles along with his two other companions.

The accused told police that they used to steal bikes as per the order of the customer. They stole a Bullet, a KTM, a Bajaj Pulsar 220 and a Hero Deluxe bike. Further probe is on.

