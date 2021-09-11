e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:28 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man injures wife with cutter over suspicion

FP News Service
Man assaults wife in full public view

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his aide were arrested here on Friday for attacking the wife of the former over suspicion.

Police said Dinesh Nagvanshi, a resident of Hathipura, is married to Rachna Nagvanshi. Rachna is a junior artist and she keeps moving to outdoor locations for work. Dinesh operates a handcart in the food zone. Rachna went to a lodge in Mitranagar on Thursday.

When Dinesh came to know about this, he reached the lodge with a friend Rahul but by then Rachna had left the spot. Dinesh got furious and out of suspicion started beating Rachna on the road.

He had a coconut cutter which he used to attack his wife. Instead of saving her, people kept shooting videos of the incident. After the video was widely circulated on the social media, police arrested Dinesh and his friend.

Madhya Pradesh: Paryushan festival begins

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:28 AM IST
