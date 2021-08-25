Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Temple’s entry changed to Harsiddhi Square

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Temple Management Committee has changed the entry system of the Mahakal temple, now the devotes will enter the temple through Harsiddhi Square.

Till now devotees were given entry near Chardham temple whereas devotees who availed of special darshan were given entry from Gate Number 4.

Under the new system all devotees will queue up in 2 lines for the darshan. Devotees coming from outside will reach Chardham temple through Harifatak bridge.

They will park their vehicles there and will enter the temple on foot through Harsiddhi square. Devotees will have to come to Harsiddhi Square via Bada Ganesh temple only.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:12 AM IST