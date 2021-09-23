Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Temple expansion to be taken up till 150 meters

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The front side of the Mahakaleshwar Temple can be up to 150 meters wide. In the coordination meeting held at the Circuit House in the presence of MP Pilgrimage and Fair Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, many issues related to the development of the city were discussed.

MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, BJP president Vivek Joshi, collector, SP and municipal commissioner were present. The greatest concern was expressed on the Mahakal Temple expansion plan and the frequent changes being made in the temple. Most people present expressed deep displeasure about the widening of the temple. Despite widening by 70 meters, little has changed in terms of the elevation of the Mahakal Temple. Almost everyone agreed that the widening be done till 150 meters.

Questions were also raised on the work of Smart City in the meeting. People said that since last one year no public representative is part of in Smart City Board. In such a situation, the officials are taking arbitrary decisions and the image of the leaders and the government is getting tarnished among the common man. MLA Paras Jain suggested in the meeting that a team of workers should be set up to get a clear opinion of the public on this issue. This team should collect the right feedback and then discuss it with the officials. The Smart City Board consists of a mayor, but this post is lying vacant as no elections have been held. BJP teams may enter the fray to take feedback. In such a situation, the problems of the officials can increase.

Agrawal is in-charge of Simhastha Fair-2028

Four senior leaders of the BJP have been made in-charge of committees to look into the development works and take on record suggestions of stakeholders. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya has been made in-charge of a committee related to Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ex-Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal has been made in-charge of Simhastha Fair-2028 affairs committee. Ex-UDA chairman Kishore Khandelwal has been made in-charge of Smart City Project committee. Ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot has been made in-charge of Kshipra River committee. They have been directed to prepare a draft for the consideration of the coordination committee. After finalisation of the draft, the committee will send its recommendations to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

