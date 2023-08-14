Madhya Pradesh: Local Congressmen Condemn Registration Of Offence Against Senior Party Leaders

Local Congress leaders address a joint press conference in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has accused several Congress leaders including national general secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi, Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, national media in-charge of Congress Jairam Ramesh and former State president Arun Yadav of making false claims regarding commission in government sector. Multiple cases have been registered in the state against them. The Congress opposes and strongly condemns this act.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai, former Congress president Anantnarayan Meena, Congress leaders Ashok Bhati, Maya Trivedi and State Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta said in a press conference here on Sunday that Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been exposed.

How much corruption is taking place in government contracts can be understood from the fact that last year on August 13, the Karam Dam was broken, this dam built at a cost of Rs 300 crores could not withstand even the first rain. The incident of Mahakal Lok where six statues fell to the ground also points towards a scam and there is news of scam in the nutritional food of children and pregnant women in Madhya Pradesh.

The local Congress leaders further said, instead of punishing the corrupt, the government is prosecuting the leaders who expose corruption.

BJP DEMANDS REGISTRATION OF CASE

Under the leadership of city president Vivek Joshi, a memorandum was given by BJP by gheraoing the office of SP on Sunday. In the memorandum, a demand has been made for registration of FIR against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and others.

According to media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa, the Congress leaders have written social media posts about 50 per cent commission being taken by BJP officials and others from contractors for their contracts. BJP MLA, mayor, city president and other party officials surrounded the Ujjain Police Control Room and demanded to register a case for spreading false rumours on social media.

ASP Guruprasad Parashar took the memorandum of BJP leaders and assured them to investigate the matter. On this occasion MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Kalavati Yadav and city office-bearers were present.

BJP DISTRICT CHIEF GIVES APPLICATION IN POLICE STATION GHATTIA

On the other hand, district president of BJP Ujjain Rural, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, along with district office-bearers reached Ghattia police station and demanded to register a case.

