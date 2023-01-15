Madhya Pradesh: Kite fliers flout rules, use Chinese Manjha in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day kite festival—Makar Sankranti—began on Saturday. The youths were seen busy flying kites in the sky from their rooftops and also from the grounds while the women enjoyed the day while playing gilli danda.

As the wind flew with an average speed of 6 km through the day, it provided a conducive atmosphere to kite fliers. Despite stringent measures undertaken by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), police and civil administration to curb the sale of Chinese Manjha in wake of several mishaps, the ‘banned’ thread was sold in abundance. It got evident as people reported that more than 50 per cent of kite fliers openly used Chinese Manjha this year as well.

On the other hand, a large number of people reached Ram Ghat to have a pious dip in river Kshipra. They also offered Surya Namaskar. The Makar Sankranti festival will also be celebrated on Sunday and the fervour is likely to be intensified on the day being a holiday. The local administration has made special bath arrangements at Triveni Ghat and Ram Ghat.

CHINESE MANJHA SELLER’S HOUSE RAZED

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), in coordination with the police administration, took action to remove the illegal construction of Chinese Manjha sellers here on Saturday. Despite ban, the police administration and the Corporation proceeded on Saturday to demolish the houses of the accused involved in the deadly business of selling Chinese Manjha. The house of Mohammed Faizan, resident of Yadav Colony was demolished through JCB while taking action by the UMC on the illegal construction of a two-storey house.

FIRST DAY OF KITE FESTIVAL

On the first day-night of Jazba Social Foundation’s two-day Jazba Kite Festival, the kite market at Topkhana was assessed. Jazba members with MiC Rajat Mehta, corporator Rameshwar Dubey, Imran Khan and corporator representative Anwar Nagori, Sadiq Qureshi, former corporator Budhi Prakash Soni, chartered accountant Anubhav Pradhan, CSP OP Mishra, Mahakal TI Munendra Gautam and singer Jwalant Sharma announced their decision after inspection. Accordingly, Irshad Khan of Irshad Kite Centre was selected for the kite carrying the most attractive message. Sabir Nagauri was selected for the best kite design. Parvez Nagori was selected for best market decoration. Gulrej Shaikh of Kazi Kite Centre was selected for the fanciest kite. Irrfan Khan was chosen for the biggest kite. Selected persons were awarded cash prizes.

SCARF PRESENTED TO PASSERS-BY

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Government Excellence School, Madhav Nagar’s principal Sanjay Trivedi, teachers and students together launched a campaign on Saturday. On Shastri Nagar Main Road they stopped passers-by on two-wheelers and put a scarf around their neck urging them to be safe from Chinese Manjha, as well as their family members whenever they come out of the house. They were advised to go out wearing a scarf or muffler.

HAND-MADE KITES DISTRIBUTED TO POOR

A large number of people fly kites during Makar Sankranti festival. But many people are unable to buy kites even if they want to because of their exorbitant price. For the last 30 years, Suresh Kumar Bargotya, a person from Ujjain, who works at the All India Radio (AIR) station in Shajapur, is distributing kites free of cost to poor children on the day of Makar Sankranti. He makes kites with his hands. He distributes kites to children on January 26 also.

CHINESE MANJHA SLITS THROAT

The series injuries inflicted to people due to Chinese Manjha seems to be relentless. A young man who was coming from Tarana to celebrate the festival at his uncle’s place on his bike had his throat slit due to a Chinese Manjha. A Chinese Manjha suddenly wrapped around his neck on the way near Paatpala. Due to high speed of the vehicle, Badrilal’s throat was slit by the Chinese Manjha. He was taken to the District Hospital for treatment.

