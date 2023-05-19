Madhya Pradesh: Kinkini Kirtan Dance Festival begins in Ujjain

Guests worship the platform to inaugurate the dance event in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Kinkini Kirtan National Dance Festival, 2023 was inaugurated at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on Thursday.

Sanjay Sharma, provincial general secretary of Sanskar Bharti, senior dance guru of National Institute of Kathak and international Kathak dancer Dr Samiksha Sharma and Dhirendra Tiwari, senior dance guru of Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi were guests in the inauguration ceremony. The programme was conducted by Padmaja Raghuvanshi.

Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi, director of the institute, said that in the three-day event, single, duet and group dance competition of Kathak dance/classical dance is being organised. In this, over 150 children and young art seekers from different cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Gujarat, Indore and Bhopal will give dance performances in the last two days. On May 20, the last day of the programme, there will be prize distribution ceremony.

Sangeet Natak Academy awardee Dr Shobha Kausar, senior Kathak dance guru of Jaipur Gharana from Chandigarh, will be given nation’s most prestigious Guru late Kundanlal Gangani Smriti Nrityalankar, 2023 award. Along with this, a group Kathak performance will be performed by students of Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan, Ujjain choreographed by Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi.