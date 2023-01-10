e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Kid's abductor in police remand in Ujjain

Vansh was abducted from the railway station on the morning of December 24, 2022

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:56 AM IST
Representative Image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): About 15 days ago, at the railway station, the police arrested an auto driver and his wife, who took away a 2-year-old boy Vansh. The court has granted bail to the wife of the accused, while the auto driver is in GRP remand.

Vansh was abducted from the railway station on the morning of December 24, 2022. His mother Vaishnavi Bairagi was taking him to Bhopal. During this, he disappeared from the bench. However, two days later, Vansh was found abandoned at Bajranggarh station in Ratlam division and was sent to Matruchhaya.

Police have arrested Nitin aka Sonu son of Munnalal Jain and his wife, residents of Ranjhi in Jabalpur, in this case. Both were produced before the court. From here Nitin has been given GRP remand, while his wife has been sent to jail. However, the wife of the accused received bail here on Monday. GRP TI RS Mahajan said that the accused is being interrogated. Police are also looking for another accused in the case.

