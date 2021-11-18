Madhya Pradesh: Kathak exponent conducts workshop at rural government schools

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On day-2 of workshop-demonstration (WD)’s jointly organised by SPIC MACAY and IOCL proved to be a good experience for the children of Government Middle School Datana, Government Primary School Chandesara and Government Primary School Prem Nagar, Dewas Road, here on Wednesday.

They enjoyed the interactive session with young Kathak dancer Shivalika Kataria.

During her WD’s session, Shivalika of Jaipur Gharana shared her 15 years experience and knowledge of Kathak. She explained about the essence of Bhumi pranam, which is the first step a dancer learns from her Guru. Apart from this, a brief introduction was also given by her on the different hasta mudras used during a dance presentation. Countryside children were very excited when they came to know how different hand gestures can be used to express meanings of words, to depict different animals, things etc. Without uttering a word, hand gestures can be used to relate something.

Amongst Shivalika presentations, the most beautiful was Radha Krishna “Raas” in raga Malkosh composed in teen taal , 16 bits . Vote of thanks was proposed by head masters Dattatreya Nimche, Apporva Sharma and Usha Parihar, respectively. SPIC MACAY convener Pankaj Agrawal informed that on Thursday, Shivalika’s first performance will commence at 10.45 am in Ujjain Engineering College, Indore Road, second will begin at 12.30 pm in Government Primary/Middle School Daudkhedi and the third one will be held at 2.15 pm in Government Middle School Chandmukh.

