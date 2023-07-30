Madhya Pradesh: ‘Kala Guru Samman’ Presented To 3 Arts And Literature Personalities

Guests present ‘Kala Guru Samman’ to noted litterateur Dr Premlata Chutail during a programme organised in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sanskar Bharti district unit organised ‘Art and Literature Guru Samman Samaroh’ at Abhirang Natya Griha of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Saturday. Litterateur Dr Premlata Chutail, tabla maestro Pandit Balkrishna Mahant of Banaras Gharana and veteran theatre artist Pandit Vishwas Sharma were conferred these awards.

This event was presided over by Kishore Khandelwal, president of Lokmanya Tilak Cultural Trust and journalist Nirukt Bhargava was the chief guest. They presented shawl, shriphal and abhinandan patra to the three personalities of national repute. On this occasion, a rendition of Dhyeya Geet was done by art seeker Archana Tiwari and the group, Kabir Vani was sung by folk singer Sunderlal Malviya. Young singers recited Naand Brahm.

Personalities like Pandit Shridhar Vyas, Dr Prakash Kadotia, provincial officer of Sanskar Bharti Yogendra Piplonia, Sanjay Sharma, Gopal Mahakal, Umesh Bhatt Anand, Prakash Deshmukh and Kuldeep Dubey were present. Durgesh Suryavanshi conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was given by Jayant Telang. The programme concluded after collective singing of Vande Mataram.