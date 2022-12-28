Madhya Pradesh: Instagram chatting creates havoc in married woman's life in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nobody had thought that chatting with a man on Instagram could result in havoc in the life of a woman. A woman living in the Narsinh Ghat area started chatting with a male friend on Instagram. Later he started pressuring the woman for marriage and on her refusal to do so, he thrashed her. Upset with this the woman locked her room and tried to hang herself. However, she was saved by her husband.

Rahul Kahar lives with his wife Deepika in Narsinh Colony multi of Mahakal police station area. When Sanju Sharma with whom the 23-year-old Deepika was in the habit of chatting via Instagram identified her he started putting pressure on her for marriage.

Deepika’s husband Rahul has a shop. On December 25, when Rahul had gone to the shop, Sanju barged into Deepika’s house and started molesting her. He threatened to kill the woman, her child and her husband if she did not marry him. She called her husband Rahul and reached Mahakal police station to register an FIR but the police did not take any action.

After returning home, Deepika got depressed. Distressed with the daily harassment by Sanju, she locked the room on Tuesday morning and tried to hang herself. Immediately her husband was informed and she was saved. Her treatment is going on in the hospital.