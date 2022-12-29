Madhya Pradesh: Hubby gets lifer in dowry death case in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ninth additional sessions judge Sunil Kumar Shouk sentenced the accused Mohammed Gulrej aka Golu son of Mohammad Ibrahim to life imprisonment under section 302, 201 of the IPC and slapped a fine of Rs1500 on him. Deputy-director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas and DPO Rajendra Khandegar said that on April 8, 2014 on the information of the death of the deceased Nagma due to burns during treatment at MY Hospital, Indore, a morgue report was registered in Mahakal police station.

During the investigation, it was found that after 4-5 years of marriage, the deceased was physically assaulted by her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law for about one year continuously demanding of Rs1 lakh to buy a house as dowry. From the post-mortem investigation and the dying declaration of the deceased, it was found that the deceased was tortured by the accused for repeated demands of dowry and on the issue of dowry Gulrej, the husband of the deceased Nagma, set her on fire by putting kerosene on her, due to which treatment was not possible. She died within 7 years of her marriage.

However, by giving the benefit of doubt, the accused Mohammed Sarfaraz, Mohammed Ibrahim and Wafatan Bi alias Buffo Bi have been acquitted by the court. Ravindra Kushwaha, additional public prosecutor, appeared before the court on behalf of the prosecution.