Madhya Pradesh: Hotel Chef Hangs Self In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The chef of a prestigious hotel on Indore Road committed suicide by hanging himself at home on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Mahakal police said that Yogesh Tatwal, a resident of Narsingh Ghat Colony committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. After registering the case, the police handed over the body to the relatives after conducting post-mortem. According to brother of the deceased, Yogesh lived in Block 1 of Narsingh Ghat Colony’s multi-storied building while he himself lives in Block G. On July 25, Yogesh had a dispute with his wife. Neighbours informed the deceased that someone had come to meet his wife in his absence. When he asked his wife Komal about it, there was a verbal spat between the two. On this, the wife left the house and went to her maternal place taking her three-year-old daughter along with her.

On August 2, Yogesh went to his in-laws’ place in Pingleshwar to bring back his wife. Here, after having an argument with his father-in-law, he returned without his wife. He was upset for four days and did not talk to anyone and did not even report for hotel duty. He was alone at home on Saturday night. His mother Ramkanya also works as a cook in a hotel on Indore Road. When his mother came home at 1 am, she found the door locked. When she called, there was no response from inside. Hearing her call, the neighbours woke-up. They peeped through the window and found Yogesh hanging from the ceiling fan.