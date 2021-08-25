Madhya Pradesh: Health Department’s accountant dismissed for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain collector has dismissed the accountant of the health department for demanding Rs 50,000 for compassionate appointment.

Collector Ashish Singh has dismissed the government servant Narendra Parashar accountant (chief medical and health officer office) from government service with immediate effect under Rule-10(9) of MP Civil Services Classification and Appeal Rules, 1966. From service).

In addition to the subsistence allowance paid for the period of suspension, the said employee will not be eligible for any other salary allowances, said the order.

Parashar, the then Accountant of the chief medical and health officer's office, was suspended on January 14, 2019, for demanding Rs 50,000 for compassionate appointment.

After suspension, a departmental inquiry was instituted against the said delinquent employee as per rules. The probe revealed that charges levelled by the departmental inquiry officer were true.

Complainant’s father Shantilal Lakshyakar died on 14 November 2017 while serving in the CMHO office. His son Shri Ravi applied for a compassionate appointment in August-2018. Since no action was taken on the said application, Ravi met the accountant concerned- Narendra Parashar. When Parashar demanded Rs 50,000 the complainant recorded the audio of the conversation and shared it with a newspaper on January 14, 2018. Chief medical and health officer was appointed the investigating officer by the collector.

