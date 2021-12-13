Madhya Pradesh: Government medical college, not a priority, no one cares

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Though Ujjain is prominent on the tourism map of the world, the city is being constantly neglected as far as health facilities are concerned. When it comes to medical services, the temple town is at the bottom of the ladder.

In fact, from the political leaders to those who campaigned for the development of the city, none of them ever thought of it as anything more than a developed village. From the State to the Centre, the local leaders reached the top, but in the name of health facilities, this city still stands at zero. Opening a government medical college here is the need of the hour. Even for minor ailments, one has to run to Indore as the city lacks experienced and medical specialists.

Sometimes precious life is lost in this race against time. Many patients die on the way before getting required treatment, while there are few who are unable to go all the way to Indore and afford the treatment cost. The helpless feeling of not being able to provide the timely treatment and losing the loved ones stings the rest of their lives.

Second wave of Covid-19 was a nightmare for our family as my husband, two kids and myself were diagnosed with the infection. We had to spend more than Rs 14 lakh on our treatment at a private hospital here. While my children and I recovered, the condition of my husband deteriorated and despite spending lakhs on hospitalization and medicines, he had to be shifted to Indore as the proper treatment was not available in Ujjain. The hospital here extorted Rs 10 lakh without any valid reason and handed us a bill of only Rs 2 lakh. We even purchased an oxygen concentrator for my husband as there was no medical oxygen available at hospitals here. Had he not been shifted to Indore, things would have turned very ugly for my family. It took around 3 to 4 months for us to get over the corona. The health services were in a sorry state then and continue to be so.

If more than Rs 600 crore can be spent on the beautification and development of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, then what could possibly be the reason for not accepting the long standing demand of opening a government medical college? This is what every citizen of Ujjain demands as along with modernisation there should be required medical services and facilities. A big research centre should also be set up in the city along with a well-equipped medical college because Ujjain has a distinct historical and religious background and this places the city on a very different platform from others in the world.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Online crook held from Jharkhand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:54 AM IST