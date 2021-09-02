Madhya Pradesh: Gas cylinder gets dear by Rs 354 in 17 months

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Even as people across the country are grappling with inflation and Covid-19 induced financial hardships, the Union government has once again increased the price of LPG by Rs 25 with effect from Wednesday. This is the second such move within just 2 weeks.

On August 17, the government increased the price of cylinders by Rs 25. In just 17 months, the government has increased the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 354.

People here are already upset due to the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices and the latest increase in the price of LPG cylinders has added to their woes, observed an expert.

The inflation process of LPG cylinders started on May 2020. Back then, the price of a cylinder of Rs 590 and it was hiked by Rs 56 resulting in price of Rs 646 per cylinder.

In June, the government brought this price to the round figure and increased the price by Rs 4 to Rs650.

In July, the government increased the price by Rs 2 and brought the price to Rs 652. In August 2020 the price increased by Rs 2 again and the price of the cylinder reached Rs 654.

In November 2020, the government did something drastic and directly increased the price of cylinder by Rs 50 and the price of a cylinder rose to Rs 704. In December 2020, the government again increased the price by Rs 50 to Rs 754.

In January 2021, the government increased the price by Rs 25 and brought the price to Rs 779. In February 2021, the government again increased the price by Rs 100 in three times and brought the price of the cylinder directly to Rs 879.

In March 2021, giving relief to the consumers by increasing the price by only Rs 10, the government raised the price to Rs 889. After a lull in April-May, the government started increasing the prices again from June and increased the price by Rs 75.50 to Rs 964.50 in three months.

We are very upset with the decisions of the government which came to the power on the promise of 'Acche Din,' said a local. We are getting the gift of increase in cylinder prices almost every month, he added.

Inflation has distorted our household budget, said another local.

