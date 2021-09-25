Madhya Pradesh: Gambhir dam gates opened for first time in 2021

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Friday brought showers of happiness for the city. For the second year in a row, in September, the Gambhir dam overflowed.

This is the second time in the history of the 29-year-old dam that its gates were opened in the month of September. The Gate Number 3 of the dam was opened to maintain the water-level in the dam at 2110 McFt.

Preparations were on to deal with the water crisis a week ago as the water in the dam was only 426 McFt. A proposal was sent to NVDA for the use of Narmada water. See the charisma of nature that after a week water is being released from Gambhir Dam.

The Gambhir dam was built in 1992 and it is for the second consecutive year in September that its gate has to be opened to maintain the water-level. Last year, the gates of the dam were opened on 16 September.

Due to heavy rain in Indore and the catchment area ??the dam has received good inflow and was overflowing on Thursday. The gates of Yashwantsagar of Indore had to be reopened and there was a rapid inflow of water from Depalpur-Gautampura too. As a result, not only was the dam completely filled, but its gates also had to be opened. Due to the complete filling of the dam, the possibility of water crisis in the city has ended. Now water can be easily supplied to the city throughout the year.

At present, in view of the water crisis, water is being supplied in the city once in two days. Since the water in the dam was less, it was being supplied from Kshipra. Now that the dam is inundated so once again daily supply can be started.

While constructing the Gambhir Dam, it was claimed that enough water would be stored in it to supply water to the city for three years, but due to the increase in population, now water of the dam lasts only till July-August.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:51 AM IST