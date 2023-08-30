Madhya Pradesh: First 'Rakhi' Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the first 'Rakhi' was tied to lord Mahakal on Wednesday in the courtyard of Baba Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

A Bhasma Aarti was also performed and 'laddoos' were distributed among devotees. It is a tradition to tie the first Rakhi to Lord Mahakal, a form of Lord Shiva.

Lord Mahakal's 'Panchamrit' Abhishek was performed at 3:00 am today. "After the 'Panchamrit' Abhishek, Baba Mahakal was greeted with Bhasma. Later, Rakhi was tied to him.

On this occasion, laddoos were offered to devotees. Bhasma Aarti was also performed. Devotees gathered in large numbers in the courtyard of Baba Mahakaleshwar temple', a devotee said while speaking to ANI.

Another devotee told ANI that women from abroad also visit the Mahakaleshwar temple. "Women from abroad also visit the Baba Mahakaleshwar temple and offer Rakhis to Baba Mahakal", the devotee said. Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate the bond between a brother and a sister.

The festival is being celebrated with huge fanfare across the country. In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, school girls tied Rakhis to CRPF Jawans.

In the Samba district of the valley, BSF Jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children.

