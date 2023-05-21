 Madhya Pradesh: Fire in railway storage yard destroys rubber rail pads, metal clips
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
A fire was broken out in the railway storage yard in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in Railway’s PQRS storage NC yard located behind the Maksi Road Electricity Board Power House at around 8 on Saturday morning. Rubber rail pads and metal clips and other items were stored in the yard. On receiving the information, fire tenders of fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. On getting the information, RPF and railway officials too reached the spot.

Railway trainee rest house is also located near the yard where the fire broke out.

After getting information, store in-charge HK Rajput, RPF station in-charge PR Meena and other officers and employees reached the spot. Nearby residents said that they heard explosion before the fire broke out. Huge flames started emanating from the store room.

People informed railway officials and fire brigade. Before the arrival of the fire brigade, the people present on the scene started extinguishing the fire at their own level. After some time, three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. There was no loss of life in the incident but the goods kept in the store room were charred.

article-image
