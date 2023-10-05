Madhya Pradesh: Final Voters’ List With Photos Published; Ujjain District Has 15,38,304 Voters | representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district returning officer (DRO) Kumar Purushottam held a meeting with the representatives of political parties and informed that under the second special brief revision of the photo electoral roll-2023, the final publication of the voters’ list with photo was done on Wednesday at designated places in all the seven assembly constituencies of Ujjain district.

In the meeting DRO said that the names of voters have been left out from being registered in the voters’ list, those voters can get their names added till the last date of submission of nomination papers. Till the last publication, there are a total of 15,38,304 voters in the district.

He informed the officials of political parties that Form-6 for adding names will be accepted till the last day of submission of the nomination papers of the candidates. Representatives of political parties informed that the dead voters whose names are on the voters’ list should be removed.

On this, the DRO said that if the political party officials have concrete information about the names of dead voters on the voters' list, then they should get their names removed from the list. It was told in the meeting that Form 7 and 8 will not be accepted from the date of issue of election notification.

According to the second special brief revision programme of the voters’ list with photos, out of 15,38,304 voters, male voters are 7,76,495 and female voters are 7,60,189. This includes 72 third-gender voters, 13 voters from outside India, disabled voters 8,896, senior citizens 80 plus 26,460 and service voters 1,548. The sex ratio in the district is 979 and the EP ratio is 66.81, which is above the national level.

As of October 4, there are 2,81,529 voters in the Nagda-Khachrod assembly constituency, 2,15,308 in Mahidpur, 1,87,865 in Tarana, 2,23,235 in Ghatiya, 2,28,164 voters in Ujjain North, 2,57,960 voters in Ujjain South and 2,04,243 voters in Barnagar assembly constituency.