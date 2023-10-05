Madhya Pradesh: Father Attacks Son With Knife Over Drinking In Ujjain | Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 71-year-old retired clerk fatally attacked his 42-year-old son with a knife when he returned home under the influence of alcohol. On receiving information, the ambulance took the son in a serious condition to the district hospital where the doctors referred him to Indore. After the incident, the accused father himself reached Madhav Nagar police station and said that his son had attacked him and he had to stab him in self-defence.

TI Yogendra Yadav said that the incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday. Ashok, a resident of Rishi Nagar, attacked his son Vineet (42) with a knife after a dispute with his son who had come to the house drunk. On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital. There, the doctors provided first-aid but when his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Indore.

Police also recorded the statement of injured Vineet in which he said that when he reached home as usual, his father began to shout and asked why he had come to the house after being drunk. When he was going to his room, his father slapped him. When he protested, he attacked him with a knife kept on the table. Ashok stabbed his son about 25 to 30 times and said that he would kill him.

The accused had retired from the post of head clerk in Sandipani College 11 years ago. After the incident he reached Madhav Nagar police station. He told the police that his son Vinit comes home drunk everyday and quarrels. Even on Tuesday night, Vinit argued and fought after drinking alcohol, so in self-defence he attacked his son, he said. Police booked him under sections 323 and 307 of the IPC.

