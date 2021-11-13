Madhya Pradesh: Farmers stage 13 protests to oppose power supply schedule

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers irked by the changed time schedule of power supply for irrigation purposes, staged demonstrations at thirteen different places across the district under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, here on Friday.

Furious farmers locked the power company officials in their office in Jahangirpur.

After receiving the information, a divisional engineer (DE) rushed to Jahangirpur and assured farmers to change the schedule as per their demand soon.

The discom used to supply power from 6 am to 12 noon and 10 pm to 2 am in the first group while for the second group it was 12 pm to 6 pm and 2 am to 6 am. Recently, they brought some changes in schedule. As per the new schedule, power will be supplied from 3 pm to 9 pm and 2.45 am to 6.45 am. Since the winter season has begun, the farmers are facing trouble as they have to stay up all night for electricity.

Farmers in large numbers gathered to stage a protest under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. Sangh spokesperson Bharat Singh Bains said that the farmers have to wake up at 2 am during winters to irrigate their fields. The company changed the schedule and transformers without giving any prior information. A memorandum has been submitted to the company regarding these issues. DE has assured to forward the new schedule to CMD as per farmers convenience which will be implemented in a day or two.

