Madhya Pradesh: Expert recommend cardiac evaluation every 4-6 yrs to prevent heart attacks in youths

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sharing his concern over the growing incidence of youngsters dying of heart attacks in the country the executive member of the Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences Dr Naresh Purohit attributed factors including rising incidence of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and high cholesterol due to increasing obesity (waist-hip ratio), increased consumption of processed foods and beverages and lack of physical activity as the culprit for the same.

He said that work-related stress and increased screen time also contribute significantly towards heart problems, a cause noticed during covid lockdown.

He recommended that individuals between 20-39 years should get their cardiac evaluation done every 4-6 years; in the case of genetic susceptibility, the frequency of testing can be increased. It is seen that if an individual had a heart attack at a younger age, then they are at a higher risk of having another heart attack or stroke at a later stage in life.

He said that pandemic has taken the toll on the health of youth and has left them vulnerable to non-communicable diseases.

Senior epidemiologist Dr Purohit said that his heart goes for the youth on World Heart Day and said factors like smoking, consumption of narcotic substances and other substance abuse in the younger population also leave them vulnerable to heart disease and even heart attack.

He shared that genetic predisposition to heart attacks in the young is also well studied. The youth whose kin have a heart condition have high susceptibility of the same. They must be vigilant about their health.

He said that first and foremost, youngsters should be encouraged not to take to substance abuse. Secondly, they must adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle, consume fresh fruits and vegetables, engage in physical activity most days of the week, work towards weight reduction and quit harmful habits. If an individual is suffering from diabetes and hypertension, adequate control with diet and medicines is important.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: District Bar Association gets new office bearers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:47 AM IST