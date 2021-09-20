Madhya Pradesh: Expert impart training on ventouse machine

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day state-level gynecologist's workshop was organized at Charak Hospital in which the method of normal delivery was taught through ventouse machine. Gynecologists and staff nurses from 12 districts of the state participated in the first such workshop held in Ujjain.

Dr Sangeeta Palsania, Gynecologist of Charak Hospital said, Dr M Nanavati came to Ujjain from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to give training in the workshop. Those who shared the use and advantages of the machine said that this machine is helpful in normal delivery of pregnant women.

Due to this, the pregnant women are saved from the caesarean operation and there is no harm to the baby and the mother. If the normal delivery of the pregnant women will be done through this machine, then the operation could be avoided.

At the same time, in future also the possibility of operation will be avoided. This state level workshop organized by the Government of Madhya Pradesh is the first of its kind in India. In the coming time, this machine will be made available in all the districts by the state government.

Deputy Director Dr Archana Mishra from Bhopal and Dr Lakshmi Baghel, Regional Health Director of Ujjain were present in the workshop. Certificates were distributed to the experts and nurses who came to participate in the workshop. The two-day workshop was managed by Dr Sangeeta Palsania, Gynecologist of Charak Hospital.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:53 AM IST