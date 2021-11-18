Madhya Pradesh: Exhibition on Child Rights held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long exhibition on Child Rights was organised by IQAC and post-graduate departments of economics and sociology and NSS unit of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) in collaboration with AGAAZ MP to mark the celebration of Child Rights Week from November 14 to 20 and World Children’s Day on November 20.

Neha Patidar, student of BA second year and Agaaz intern elaborated her journey of extension activity and how she conducted a Poster competition in Badkummed village on issues like child labour, child marriage, child education and child beggary. The posters prepared by the intern and the rural children were displayed in the exhibition to further generate awareness among the college students and society.

IQAC coordinator and convener of the exhibition Dr Neeta Tapan remarked that social evil like child marriage is a major factor responsible for ill health of the mother and child and also for the exclusion of children from education which in turn retards human resource formation and national development. Child labour and child beggary are also not just social stigmas but economic impediments also.

In his presidential address principal Dr HL Anijwal said that such extension activities by youth develops a sense of social responsibility among them and helps them become informed citizens. Welcome address was given by Dr DC Khandelwal, HoD, sociology. Programme was conducted by NSS coordinators Dr Hemlata Chouhan and Dr Chhaya Hardia. Vote of thanks was given by Dr Nancy Chauhan, HoD, economics.

SHORT PLAY

A Short play was staged by NCC cadets in GGPGC on plastic ban under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell. Principal Dr Anijwal said that not only should the premises be made plastic free but the households should also replace plastic bags with cloth bags. ANO Dr Saroj Ratnakar gave vote of thanks.

