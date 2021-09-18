Madhya Pradesh: Employment galore in digital marketing, say Experts

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Employment in digital marketing is growing at 30% in India. It may offer employment to 20 to 30 lakh people in coming years. Digitalization has touched 24% in 2020. Artificial intelligence and robotics have made it more vibrant.

By advertising on digital platform one can easily achieve reach to the targeted audience and connect globally. One should be aware of the non-ethical digital marketing. Parent should pay attention on children using digital marketing. In digital marketing immediate feedback can be given to the company concerned in cost-effective way.

These were the views of key speaker at the national webinar on career opportunities in ethical digital marketing Saumya Bhargava, digital marketing trainer Midgiworld Harvest LLP, Mumbai. The event was organised by IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) under MPHEQIP World Bank project.

She explained basics of digital marketing, affiliate marketing and how to make career in it. At the end of the session, she answered the queries of the participants.

Principal Dr HL Anijwal extended his good wishes for the success of the webinar and called the students to take advantage of it. Dr Anita Manchandia said that digital marketing is an important field for youth. It now reaches to people from metropolitan city to small villages. Dr Neeta Tapan presented the theme of the webinar and delivered welcome speech. She told that today in the field of ethical digital marketing more career options are available as compared to earlier time. Dr Sameena Quershi presented the guest introduction and conducted the programme. Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 01:32 AM IST