Advertisement

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:49 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Drug smuggling case: One arrested

Ujjain SP has announced a reward of Rs 5000 on the accused Kalu Daga for selling and smuggling smack, brown sugar, ganja in the town.
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda police claimed to have arrested an man who is accused of smuggling and selling of banned narcotics.

Daga was also involved in drug smuggling and sale in Nagda and is accused of spoiling the youth of the city. After the arrest of Kalu Daga, many big names may come to fore.

Younus alias Kalu Daag, a resident of Balram Ki Kutiya from Chambal road. He was also booked for attempt to murder and assault.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:49 AM IST
