Madhya Pradesh: Driver Misbehaves With Lady Constable, Beats Up ASI In Ujjain | Unspalsh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The road leading from Harsiddhi Temple to Ramghat has been barricaded by the police by making it a one-way road. The driver, who insisted on taking the loading vehicle from there, misbehaved with the female police officer of the traffic station and later beat up the ASI and tore his uniform. Mahakal police arrested the accused in the case.

Police said that the lady constable, Kalpana Rebar, was on duty on the one-way road of Harsiddhi intersection. At around 6 pm on Tuesday, the driver of the loading vehicle (MP 13 L 1449) started trying to take away the vehicle after removing the barricade. When Kalpana Rebar stopped him, he abused her. Kalpana informed this to ASI Antar Singh Yadav.

ASI Yadav came and told the loading vehicle driver that it was a one-way route, to take the vehicle through another route but he did not agree. After a dispute, he beat up Yadav and tore his uniform. During this time, Mahendra, who came to intervene, was also pushed by the driver.

People nearby intervened and calmed down the matter. Police have registered a case of assault and obstruction in official work against loading vehicle driver Sachin, son of Raju Jatiya, resident of Jaisingpura and arrested him.

ON DUTY CONSTABLE HIT BY BIKE

Constable Sarvesh Singh of Neelganga police station, who was checking vehicles at Loti School Tiraha, was run over by three miscreants who came on a numberless bullet by driving their vehicle carelessly. The constable suffered serious injuries on his knees in the accident. Neelganga police said that while stopping one Anil, son of Babulal, a resident of Akasoda, three youths suddenly came with a bullet and rammed their vehicle at the police team at high speed. On the report of Anil, a case has been registered against bullet driver Sumit (21), son of Dinesh Chauhan, a resident of Jaisingpura.