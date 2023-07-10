Madhya Pradesh: Downpour, Strong Winds Lead To Uprooting Of Trees

A big tree which fell on Dewas Road led to hurdles in traffic movements in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Strong winds coupled with medium to heavy rainfall brought down the temperature and also led to uprooting of trees here on Sunday evening. The rain-bearing clouds were pouring out intermittently on Sunday morning. Till 5 pm on Sunday, 7 mm of rain has been recorded in Ujjain. Apart from this, 186 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the observatory so far. However, at around 8 pm, medium to heavy rains lashed the city. The rains continued in frequent intervals till night.

After rainfall on Saturday evening, humidity and heat in the atmosphere had reduced. The minimum temperature decreased by about 1 degree Celsius to 24.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the humidity level had reached 92 per cent and the wind was blowing at a speed of 6 km per hour. It was 87 and 8 km per hour, respectively, in the evening. The day’s temperature also decreased to 28.4 degrees Celsius against 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Ujjain including Malwa region in the next 24 hours. According to Government Jiwaji Observatory, a strong monsoon system has formed over the Arabian Sea.