Madhya Pradesh: Dispute Between BJP Corporator & His Neighbour Aggravates

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An altercation between BJP corporator and MiC member Jitendra Kuwal and his neighbour Motilal Raikwar has resulted in another revenge attack. The corporator’s relatives are accused of vandalizing the house and assault. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Four days ago there was a dispute between the corporator of ward 39 and MiC member Jitendra Kuwal and his neighbour Motilal Raikwar. Weapons were used in the fight between the two sides. A total of 6 people from both sides were admitted to the hospital. Regarding this dispute, some people entered Motilal’s house on Friday afternoon and created havoc.

The nephew of Motilal, Deepu son of Ramesh Raikwar accused Govind Raikwar, Rohit aka Goti and others, a relative of corporator Jitendra Kuwal. On his complaint, the Madhav Nagar police registered a case against the accused under Sections 454, 427 and 506 of IPC.

In this regard, Motilal Raikwar and his family members organised a press conference on Saturday and demanded action against those who vandalised their house. On the other hand, MiC member Kuwal met SP and handed him a memorandum for an impartial investigation into the case.