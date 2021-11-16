Madhya Pradesh: Devotees throng as Lord Mahakal Kartik second swari taken out

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Following the age-long tradition, Lord Mahakal’s second Kartik-Agahan month sawari (procession) was taken out here on Monday with full enthusiasm, along a shortened route due to Covid-19 precautions. Even as all the bigwigs and officials were absent during the procession, devotees thronged to seek blessing. The administration had put up barricades and the devotees were allowed to have darshan from outside.

The route of the procession was cut short in view of the Covid-19 precaution. Lord Mahakal was worshipped in the hall along with palanquin. Mahakal Baba was seated in a silver palanquin and the procession was taken out from the premises of Mahakaleshwar Temple at 4 pm. The police personnel gave a guard of honour to the Lord on the melodious tune of the police band.

The procession route was curtailed; it started from Mahakaleshwar Temple, and via Bada Ganesh Temple, Harsiddhi Square and Sidh Ashram it reached Ram Ghat, where prayers were offered at the banks of river Kshipra. The procession was then turned towards Ramanujkot and culminated at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

As the Lord Mahakal’s sawari progressed, devotees standing on the roads showered flower petals and sought blessings.

The next processions of Lord Mahakal will be taken out on November 18, which will mark an important event of Harihar Milan. Sawari will be taken out from the temple premises during the night hours and conclude at Gopal temple, where Lord Shiva will meet Lord Vishnu.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:00 AM IST