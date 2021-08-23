Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Decline of guru-shishya tradition has affected the Arsha Vidya. The mythological systems in our society are for those who did not get the opportunity to assimilate Vedic knowledge.

Even today, there is a law of Yajya in every auspicious work. Ayurveda sage scholar Professor Ram Teerth Sharma said so during a programme held to celebrate Shravani festival.

Dev Yajya was completed with special sacrifices by Dharmacharya Siddhasen Shastri by getting the members present to undergo Yajyopaveet transformation. Ish prayer was performed by Madanlal Kumawat and Bhajan Gyaneshwari Devi.

Arsha literature was presented to professor Sharma by Omprakash Sando of Arya Samaj Indore. The guest introduction was given by Omprakash Yadav and gratitude was expressed by Lalit Nagar. Dr Malakar conducted the program. The program ended with Shanti Path Vedic Jai Ghosh.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:01 AM IST