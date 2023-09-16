Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day theatre festival based on regional dialects of Madhya Pradesh is being organised by city’s theatre institute Kala Chaupal from September 15 to 17 at Abhirang Natyagriha of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy in memory of veteran theatre artist Pandit Vishwas Sharma.

The event began with lighting of the lamp by guests on Friday. In the drama presentation of the first day, play “Daak Ghar” written by Guru Rabindra Nath Tagore and directed by Manoj Kumar Mishra, was presented by Mandap Cultural Education Art Centre, Rewa.

The play is based on rural environment of the 20th Century and revolves around boy Amal. Amal is suffering from a terminal illness. As per instructions of the doctor, Amal remains confined to his room in solitary confinement. Amal starts chatting with people passing by the window of the room. The play captures the poetic creation process of the Daak Ghar.

The Daak Ghar mainly reflects the lack of doctors and the medical system in India during the Second World War. The play Daak Ghar forces one to think about the Indian condition. A poignant presentation of children dying due to minor diseases forces the audience to think about their own condition. At death’s door, terminally ill Amal remains trapped in a locked room until a royal physician arrives with a letter from the king.

The main characters were Madhav Dutt as Dahiwala, Rajmani Tiwari as Vaidya, Rajkumar Kori as Pahredar, Ratnesh Goswami as Dada, Vipul Singh Gaharwar as Fakir and Vinod Kumar Mishra Sudha, Chaudhary and Priyanshu Sen as Amal.