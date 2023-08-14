Madhya Pradesh: Cycle Rally Taken Out For Environment Protection

Cycle rally flagged off by Safai Mitras and in the presence of guests in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of Independence Day, the Society of Global Cycle organised Ride for Nation programme at the swimming pool intersection on Dewas Road under the campaign for environment protection and bicycle awareness here on Sunday.

According to the programme coordinator Amit Pandya, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Ujjainwale Group and Nitya Naivedyam, the Ride for Nation programme was organised by Society of Global Cycle from 5 pm. During this programme Vibhash Upadhyay, state vice-president, Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Raushan Kumar Singh, commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Abhilash Jain, trustee of Nitya Naivedyam Sansthan and Jaywant Dabhade of Ujjainwale Group were specially present. According to the organisation’s secretary Vivek Meshram, for the last 7 years in Ujjain city, the Society of Global Cycle is running an awareness campaign for environmental protection and cycling.

Under this campaign, a cycle rally was taken out in the Ride for Nation programme organised on Sunday, taking a pledge to make Ujjain city pollution free in which bicycle lovers of all age groups of Ujjain city participated. President of Society of Global Cycle, Utkarsh Singh Sengar told that the cycle rally taken out for freedom from pollution was flagged off by Safai Mitra Seema, Vijay and Sunil Jhanjot.

Cycle rally went from Tarantal Square, Sanjivani Hospital, Police Control Room, Ghas Mandi Square, Shaheed Park, Tower Chowk, Teen Batti Square, Do Talab, Nanakheda, C 21 Mall, Cosmos Mall, Mahananda Nagar Arena, Dewas Road returned to Tarantal crossroads. People participating in the cycle rally were given T-shirts by the Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, 3-R Kit by Ujjain Municipal Corporation, cap by Ujjainwale Group and refreshment by Nitya Naivedyam Sansthan.