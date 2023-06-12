 Madhya Pradesh: Crucial Issues Discussed At Jaipur conclave
The representatives of Brahmin community working in different states attended the day-long meeting in which felicitation event and discussion on Bharat Brahmin Jodo Yatra were also held.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of ‘Vishwa Samanvay Sangharsh Samiti’ was held at Akhil Bharatiya Jangid Brahmin Dharmshala, Vidya Nagar, Jaipur under the leadership of national president of Vishwa Brahmin Mahasabha Anita Sharma of Rajasthan and national general secretary Suresh Mule of Maharashtra. The representatives of Brahmin community working in different states attended the day-long meeting in which felicitation event and discussion on Bharat Brahmin Jodo Yatra were also held.

According to Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj, Ujjain president Surendra Chaturvedi, churning for the unity upliftment and welfare of Brahmins, implementation of reservation on an economic basis, amendments in SC-ST Atrocity Act according to the decision of the Supreme Court, national holiday on Parshuram Jayanti, 15 per cent quota for EWS reservation and formation of Vipra Kalyan Aayog with authority and budget like KCR’s Telangana government, proposals to free Sanatan temples and Hindu mutts from government control was passed after deliberations. He stated that the next conference will be held in Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik, Maharashtra.

