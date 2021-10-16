Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 norms mar Ravan dahan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effigy of Demon King Ravana Maidan was set ablaze at Dussehra Maidan, half an hour earlier than the scheduled time of 7 pm on Friday.

Owing to the Covid-19 induced restrictions the commoners could not participate in the Vijay Dashmi revelry. They witnessed the festivities on the social media platform.

This time the Dussehra Maidan festival committee sustained the tradition and made a 25 feet effigy of Ravana.

Besides the traditional fireworks, poet Dinesh Diggaj presented sparkles of humour from the stage. Organisers Om Amarnath Khatri, Shiva Khatri and Manish Sharma welcomed the ride of Ram-Lakshman and Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman went round the ground and burnt Ravana's Lanka. Then Lord Ram killed the Ravana with an arrow. Fireworks installed in the effigy brought an end to the Ravana.

At Kartik Mela Ground, the traditional Ravana Dahan was organised symbolically. Here an 11 feet tall Ravana effigy was burnt. Here, the ride of Shri Ram-Lakshmanji reached Karthik Mela Ground. After worshiping by divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, Chetan Yadav, Maya Trivedi and others, Ravana’s effigy was set to fire.

